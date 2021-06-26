Equalizer Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $91,720.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

