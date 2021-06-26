Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,342 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equitable worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,151,000 after purchasing an additional 386,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

