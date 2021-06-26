Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Ergo has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00018867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,644.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.09 or 0.05644161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.38 or 0.01413761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00390591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00125059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.00619480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00391836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006981 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038099 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

