Eristica (ERT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Eristica coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the US dollar. Eristica has a market capitalization of $285,862.48 and $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Eristica Coin Profile

ERT is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eristica is eristica.com . The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Eristica Coin Trading

