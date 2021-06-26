ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 11,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,236. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.56.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

