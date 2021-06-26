Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004306 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $672,139.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

