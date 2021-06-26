Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $285,928.20 and $200.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00008668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

