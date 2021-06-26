Etho Protocol Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Etho Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $428,809.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etho Protocol has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.11 or 0.05653556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

Etho Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 56,328,133 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

