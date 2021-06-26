ETHplode Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, ETHplode has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $28,241.53 and $3.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00585213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038633 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,869,948 coins and its circulating supply is 43,855,848 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

