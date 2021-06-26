EUNO Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $769.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00693302 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,240,846,114 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

