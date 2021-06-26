EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $59,349.20 and $113,897.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00262409 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001669 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00775612 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

