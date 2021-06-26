EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $654,425.04 and $16,040.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

