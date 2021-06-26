Everest Hits Market Capitalization of $24.08 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $24.08 million and approximately $365,598.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

