Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.21 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $90.41 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,053,081 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,387,591 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

