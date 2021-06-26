Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.97).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.27. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

