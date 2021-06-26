ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0909

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $532,024.51 and approximately $1,186.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00346341 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008140 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

