Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,395 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.