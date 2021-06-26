Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

