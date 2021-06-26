EXMO Coin Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $205,275.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00052210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00572414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037756 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

