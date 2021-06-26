Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) versus Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Critical Comparison

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Choice Hotels International and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 2 5 1 0 1.88 Extended Stay America 0 4 1 0 2.20

Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus price target of $100.38, suggesting a potential downside of 16.56%. Extended Stay America has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 5.72% -821.46% 6.48% Extended Stay America 1.99% 5.45% 1.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Extended Stay America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $774.07 million 8.63 $75.39 million $2.22 54.19 Extended Stay America $1.04 billion 3.59 $23.27 million $0.37 55.30

Choice Hotels International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extended Stay America. Choice Hotels International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Choice Hotels International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of December 31, 2020, it had 7,147 hotels with 597,977 rooms located in 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 40 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

