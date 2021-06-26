Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

