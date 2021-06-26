extraDNA Trading 25% Lower This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $480,346.36 and approximately $92,352.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,333.79 or 0.99937963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00351419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00386109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00692165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003787 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

