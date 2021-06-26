FansTime Hits 1-Day Volume of $175,676.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. FansTime has a total market cap of $688,530.94 and $175,676.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00575218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037764 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

