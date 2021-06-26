Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after buying an additional 330,817 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,602,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,224,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

