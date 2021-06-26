FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,003.55

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,003.55 ($13.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,032.44 ($13.49). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.48), with a volume of 83,770 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised FDM Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

