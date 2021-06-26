Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $14,991.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

