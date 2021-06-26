FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

