Fei Protocol Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003210 BTC on exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $49.04 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00166039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00093520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.81 or 1.01237866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

