FIBOS (FO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.06 Million

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $145,355.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

