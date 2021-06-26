Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.97. 1,795,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of -386.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

