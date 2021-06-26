Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$109,461.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$109,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 452,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,624,471.50.

CVE FIL traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.99. 82,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.56. Filo Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -59.11.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

