Financial Comparison: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lamar Advertising pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 82.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lamar Advertising and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Retail Properties 0 4 3 1 2.63

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. National Retail Properties has a consensus target price of $47.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.24%. Given National Retail Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and National Retail Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 6.81 $243.39 million $5.10 20.73 National Retail Properties $660.68 million 12.72 $228.80 million $2.51 19.08

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 15.73% 20.76% 4.16% National Retail Properties 33.09% 5.57% 2.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats National Retail Properties on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

