Financial Comparison: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 272.37 $4.31 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -74.26

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Scientifics and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20

QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.89%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

