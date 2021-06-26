Financial Survey: Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) and Its Peers

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Maxeon Solar Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million -$142.63 million -3.44 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors $3.35 billion $587.24 million 20.44

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors 2110 8335 15491 646 2.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -19.13% -36.59% -15.70% Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors -23.21% 1.50% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies competitors beat Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

