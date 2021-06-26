Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $904.10

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 904.10 ($11.81) and traded as low as GBX 902.10 ($11.79). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86), with a volume of 259,508 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 904.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

