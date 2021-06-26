FIO Protocol (FIO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $47.19 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001352 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 766,140,594 coins and its circulating supply is 334,601,433 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

