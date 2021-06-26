First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $866.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

