First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF opened at $42.43 on Friday. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

