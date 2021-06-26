First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report $23.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $23.30 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $92.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

