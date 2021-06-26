First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of First Republic Bank worth $115,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

NYSE:FRC opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

