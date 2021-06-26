First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 411,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of First Solar worth $103,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

