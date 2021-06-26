FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stake Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of FirstCash worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $79.51 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

