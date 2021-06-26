FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $173.73 on Friday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

