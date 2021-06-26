Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

