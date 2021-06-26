Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

