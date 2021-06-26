FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.68 and last traded at $140.59. Approximately 825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $140.40.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.