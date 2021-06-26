FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0040

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $224,151.61 and $30.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.