Flixxo Price Tops $0.0396 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $18,667.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flixxo Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

