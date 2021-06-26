Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $7.83 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $7.83 or 0.00024802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $332.28 million and approximately $55.20 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00166574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00093341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.01 or 0.99792962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

