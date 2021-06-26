Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £163.45 ($213.55).

Several research analysts recently commented on FLTR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £137.55 ($179.71) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of £138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 482.63.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

